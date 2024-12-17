CM: Education at govt schools at par with private schools now

New Delhi: In a significant move to enhance the quality of education in government schools, the AAP government has inaugurated a state-of-the-art academic block at the

Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Mukundpur Village, Burari. Chief Minister Atishi, who launched the new facility, praised the initiative, calling it “even better than private schools.”

The new academic block features 36 classrooms, three advanced labs, and other modern facilities to support the educational needs of over 1,000 students from the Mukundpur and Samta Vihar areas. “This magnificent block, built amidst the dense population and narrow lanes of Mukundpur Village, is even more impressive than private schools,” said CM Atishi during the inauguration. She emphasised the importance of quality education, stating, “Thanks to Arvind Kejriwal’s education revolution, today a poor child no longer remains poor. With quality education, they fulfill their dreams.”

The new building aims to alleviate overcrowding in classrooms, which previously saw 80 students per room. “With this new building, especially the girls from Mukundpur Village, who previously had to go to distant schools after 10th grade, will benefit the most. Now, they won’t have to travel far for their education,” CM Atishi noted.

She also praised the school’s geography lab, stating, “I studied in a top private school, but even they didn’t have such facilities.” The lab, equipped with models and advanced tools, stood as a testament to the AAP government’s commitment to providing world-class infrastructure to students in government schools.

CM Atishi highlighted the rapid progress made in Delhi’s education sector under the AAP government. “From 1947 to 2015, Delhi’s government schools saw the construction of 24,000 rooms. But in just 10 years, the AAP government has completed 65 years’ worth of work, building over 22,000 rooms,” she said.

She recalled the condition of government schools before AAP’s tenure, saying, “Ten years ago, government schools were called ‘tent schools.’ It used to rain inside the classrooms, students sat on mats, and teachers didn’t come regularly. No one wanted to send their children to government schools.” However, she emphasized that the education system has undergone a transformative shift, with Delhi’s government schools now outperforming private institutions.

Sanjeev Jha, the local MLA from Burari, also expressed his pride in the project, stating, “This building is not just a structure; it has boosted the confidence of the children and enriched their knowledge.”

With this new academic block, the AAP government continues to make strides in providing accessible, high-quality education to children from all backgrounds, ensuring that even the most underprivileged can pursue their dreams.