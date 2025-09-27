CM drives Delhi forward with solar, fire station and more...

New Delhi: Delhi took another step towards becoming a cleaner and better-equipped capital on Friday as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched three major infrastructure projects, a 25 kW solar rooftop plant in Rithala, a modern fire station in Narela, and the foundation stone of a 66/11 kV GIS grid substation in Mubarakpur Dabas. The CM said these initiatives mark “a golden chapter in Delhi’s development” as part of the ongoing Seva Pakhwada, celebrated on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Gupta underlined her government’s focus on clean energy, environmental balance and modern facilities. “Our government is seriously working on clean energy and environmental balance,” she said, adding that solar panels are being installed on 1,000 government buildings to generate 55 MW of electricity.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that Delhi had seen “historic progress after 27 years.” She said, “With public support, we are writing a golden chapter in Delhi’s development. Previous governments only relied on advertisements and false promises, leaving Delhi lagging for 11 years.”

She further noted that the government is pushing ahead with new waste-to-energy plants, e-waste plants, biogas facilities and electrification of 3,000 buses. “Transparency, public participation, and efficiency are the pillars of our administration,” Gupta added.

Energy Minister Ashish Sood emphasised the pace of work, pointing out that “launching 11 major projects in just two days demonstrates the speed of development in Delhi.” He said the Chief Minister is personally reaching every corner of the capital and driving progress. Referring to the solar rooftop project, he remarked, “The 25 kW solar plant in Rithala will not only save Rs 2–3 lakh annually but will also significantly reduce pollution.” The 25 kW solar energy plant at the Delhi Jal Board building in Rithala is expected to generate over 28,000 units of electricity annually. This is part of the broader plan to install solar plants with a combined capacity of 5.5 MW across government buildings, reducing 4,220 tonnes of carbon emissions each year.

The new 66 kV grid substation at Mubarakpur Dabas, to be developed by Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, will strengthen supply to 16 feeder areas and ensure uninterrupted electricity. Meanwhile, the modern fire station in Narela, built on 1,000 square metres, is equipped with water-filling facilities, sheds for fire vehicles, and dedicated storage, and will cater to nearby areas including Singhu Border, Bankner, and Bakhtawarpur.