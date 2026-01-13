CM distributes Rs 25.25 crore scholarships to 1,709 students

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday distributed scholarships worth Rs.25.25 crore to 1,709 economically weaker yet meritorious students under the Delhi Higher and Technical Education Assistance Scheme, marking the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda at a programme held at Thyagaraj Stadium.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, while addressing the students, said, “Providing scholarships to students is the Delhi Government’s investment in their future.” She described the initiative as a crucial step towards empowering youth and strengthening the state’s educational ecosystem.

Informing that the scholarships pertained to the academic years 2023–24 and 2024–25, she added that “a pending scholarship amount of Rs.19 crore from the previous government has also been cleared,” assuring that “no money meant for students’ education will remain pending.”

Calling upon students to draw inspiration from Swami Vivekananda, the Chief Minister said, “Only when the youth move forward will the nation progress,” adding that youth power will be central to achieving the goal of a “Viksit Bharat by 2047.”

Education Minister Ashish Sood said the government has ended “politics over education” and is now focused solely on reform. “Our mantra is Antyodaya, ensuring the first benefit reaches the student who stands at the end of the line but dreams the farthest,” he said.

Highlighting infrastructure expansion, Sood stated that the Narela Education City budget has been increased to Rs.1,300 crore, asserting that “Delhi will export leaders through the strength of education.”

The scheme supports students from Delhi schools who secure at least 75 per cent in Class XII, with financial aid transferred directly to their bank accounts through DBT.