CM: Delhi govt to audit social schemes, targeting leakages

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced a comprehensive review of all welfare schemes in the national capital to ensure that only the genuinely deserving receive government assistance. Chairing a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, the Chief Minister said, “Our aim is to establish a robust, inclusive, and sensitive support system. We will ensure that no deserving individual is left out, and public funds are used responsibly.”

The meeting, attended by senior officials from the Social Welfare and SC/ST Welfare departments, focused on improving the implementation of schemes meant for the poor, elderly, and vulnerable groups. CM Gupta directed officials to eliminate ineligible beneficiaries and accelerate the digitisation of welfare records, particularly for persons with disabilities. “The previous government had cheated this section of society, but we will not allow such misuse anymore,” she said. She also announced that the process of issuing digital ID cards for persons with disabilities will begin shortly to ensure timely and transparent disbursal of benefits.

Key schemes under review include the Financial Assistance for Senior Citizens programme, which provides Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 monthly to over four lakh elderly residents, especially from marginalised communities. The Assistance to Persons with Disabilities scheme supports 1.34 lakh severely disabled individuals with Rs 2,500 per month. Another significant initiative, the Delhi Family Benefit Scheme, has aided around 1,100 families with a one-time Rs 20,000 support after the death of a primary breadwinner.

The SMILE scheme, supporting individuals involved in begging with shelter, healthcare, and training, was discussed. CM Gupta addressed past pension irregularities, vowing to ensure only eligible beneficiaries receive aid. She directed officials to fix delays in disability certification and improve coordination and rehabilitation across Delhi’s welfare delivery network.