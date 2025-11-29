CM declares war film ‘120 Bahadur’ tax-free in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The war film ‘120 Bahadur’, based on the legendary bravery of Charlie Company of the Kumaon Regiment, has been declared tax-free in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said.

In a post on X on Thursday, Gupta said the film pays tribute to the “extraordinary courage, leadership, and sacrifice” of the 120 soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought valiantly in the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War.

Delhi will grant tax-free status to the film from November 28, highlighting Major Shaitan Singh Bhati’s heroic leadership and sacrifice, said Gupta.