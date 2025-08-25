CM credits Vithalbhai Patel for laying democracy’s foundation

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said it was Vithalbhai Patel who laid the groundwork for making India the “mother of democracy.”

Speaking at the inaugural session of the All India Speakers’ Conference, Gupta recalled that a century ago, during the British era, Patel became the first Indian to serve as Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly. “That moment must have ignited a spark in the hearts of Indians — showing that even under colonial rule, an Indian could raise his voice and be heard in the House,” she remarked.

Gupta suggested that Patel must have envisioned a future when a free India would see its representatives gather under their own Constitution and flag, formulating policies for the welfare of the people. “No one ever criticised Vithalbhai Patel’s decisions. It was he who laid the foundation for making India the mother of democracy,” she added.

The two-day conference, hosted for the first time by the Delhi Assembly, was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Speakers of 29 state assemblies, along with chairmen and vice-chairmen of legislative councils from six states, are attending the event.

On the eve of the conference, Gupta hosted a special dinner in honour of the participants at Hotel Taj in the capital. The dinner, attended by speakers, deputy speakers and chairpersons of state legislatures, provided a platform for dignitaries to exchange views on strengthening legislative institutions.

Welcoming the delegates, the chief minister said the gathering was being organised to mark the historic centenary of Vithalbhai Patel assuming charge as the first elected Speaker, an occasion of both pride and responsibility for Delhi.

She stressed that the conference would enhance the quality of India’s parliamentary democracy by paving the way for firm resolve, transparency and mutual learning. “It is essential that our legislatures continue to evolve as effective and people-centric institutions. This conference is a step in that direction,” she said.

The Delhi chief minister also urged residents of the capital to take part in the exhibition being held alongside the conference. “This is a historic occasion, and I encourage the people of Delhi to visit the exhibition in large numbers,” she said.

According to a statement from the chief minister’s office, the event aims to provide a clear roadmap towards strengthening India’s democratic processes, while also celebrating a century of progress since Vithalbhai Patel first assumed the Speaker’s chair.