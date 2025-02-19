CM contenders: Rekha Gupta, Parvesh Verma and Manoj Tiwari

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on the brink of appointing its next Chief Minister in Delhi, following its historic victory in the recent assembly elections. BJP’s top contenders for the role include Rekha Gupta, Parvesh Verma, and Manoj Tiwari. Officials close to the party have revealed that a crucial meeting of all 48 elected BJP MLAs is scheduled for today, and an official announcement is expected soon after.

Rekha Gupta, who represents the Shalimar Bagh constituency, is reportedly one of the frontrunners. Gupta highlighted the trust citizens of Delhi place in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She expressed confidence in the party’s ability to select a strong and effective leader who will prioritize Delhi’s growth and welfare. “The people of Shalimar Bagh and Delhi trust Modi Ji’s decision. We will work together as a team to ensure the best leadership for Delhi,” she stated during an interview.

While Gupta’s name has emerged as a key candidate, others like Parvesh Verma, Manoj Tiwari, and Ashish Sood are also under consideration. According to party insiders, the final decision will likely involve a mix of experienced leaders and emerging youth figures, with representation from various caste and community groups in the capital. There is a clear effort to balance the selection with political experience and the party’s future vision for Delhi.

The decision regarding Delhi’s next Chief Minister is anticipated to be finalised during the BJP legislature party meeting on Wednesday. The new Chief Minister, along with the council of ministers, will be sworn in at a grand ceremony on February 20 at Ramlila Maidan, marking the BJP’s return to power in the national capital after 27 years. Preparations for the oath-taking ceremony are already underway, with party general secretaries Tarun Chug and Vinod Tawde overseeing the arrangements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Chief Ministers from other states, and key figures from the NDA are expected to attend th” ceremony, adding to the high-profile nature of the event.

The BJP secured a significant victory in the Delhi elections, winning 48 out of 70 seats. However, the delay in announcing the Chief Ministerial candidate has drawn criticism from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with leader Atishi accusing the BJP of lacking trust in its newly-elected MLAs. Despite the suspense, the BJP’s sweeping victory is set to reshape the political landscape of Delhi after nearly three decades of AAP’s dominance in the city’s governance.