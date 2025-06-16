CM confident of continued support from Haryana

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday stressed the importance of cross-border collaboration and policy reform as key pillars of the Capital’s development roadmap. Speaking during a visit to Karnal, Haryana, she voiced

optimism about stronger interstate ties, especially with Haryana, to support Delhi’s ongoing growth initiatives.

“I am confident that Delhi will continue receiving the necessary support from Haryana in its journey of development,” Gupta told reporters, highlighting the importance of regional cooperation for metropolitan progress.

In what appeared to be a veiled critique of the Aam Aadmi Party’s governance in Punjab, the chief minister commented on what she described as “eclipse-like forces” hindering the state’s coordination and growth. Without naming names directly, she suggested that political dysfunction in Punjab was affecting the state’s ability to maintain constructive relationships with others.

The comments came a day after Gupta chaired a high-level meeting in Delhi focused on reforming the capital’s real estate sector. The session marked the official submission of the “Government-Industry Taskforce on Real Estate Report”, a collaborative effort to infuse transparency, efficiency, and sustainability into the system.

The comprehensive report was the outcome of joint consultations involving multiple key bodies: the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), and real estate consultancy CBRE.

According to sources, the report outlines structural recommendations to ensure smoother approval processes, environmentally conscious planning, and investor-friendly mechanisms, all aimed at reviving Delhi’s real estate ecosystem.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government is also working on finalising a new excise policy. The proposed changes aim to bring greater transparency and accountability to liquor distribution, with a particular focus on safeguarding the interests of marginalized groups.

An official statement noted that the upcoming policy will ensure the availability of quality liquor through a regulated and modernized retail framework. CM Gupta reaffirmed that the government’s primary focus would remain on social security and public welfare while executing these changes.

As her administration pushes forward with reform-oriented governance, CM Gupta appears committed to balancing economic development with ethical oversight, seeking both inter-state cooperation and systemic integrity in the capital’s key sectors.