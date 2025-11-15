CM conducts surprise inspections in S Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi woke up to another round of administrative action on Friday as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted on-ground inspections in Tehkhand and Tughlakabad, pulling up officials over lapses in sanitation and veterinary services. In a direct message to the administration, the Chief Minister said the government’s mission is to build “a clean, safe, and modern capital with robust civic infrastructure”, and warned that negligence in public services would not be tolerated.

The field visit focused primarily on reviewing the status of cleanliness, waste management systems, and civic amenities in the two localities of South Delhi. Gupta inspected multiple CTU/GVP (Cleanliness Target Unit/Garbage Vulnerable Point) sites, the proposed construction and demolition (C&D) waste collection points, and the proposed Fixed Compactor Transfer Station (FCTS) in Tehkhand village. She also travelled to Tughlakabad village to review similar locations and assess progress on the upcoming C&D waste facility.

Officials were directed to accelerate the pace of work and ensure that the projects meet strict quality standards. Stressing the importance of strengthening Delhi’s waste management systems, Gupta said the government is working in “mission mode” to develop a cleaner and more efficient capital. She told officers that all sanitation-related projects must be completed within the stipulated timelines, adding that transparency and timely execution would remain non-negotiable.

In a significant part of the visit, the Chief Minister carried out a surprise inspection of the Rajesh Pilot Veterinary Hospital in Tughlakabad. During the review, she examined the cleanliness, available facilities, and overall functioning of the hospital. Expressing dissatisfaction over lapses, she instructed the administration to take immediate corrective steps.