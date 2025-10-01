CM condoles demise of veteran BJP leader VK Malhotra

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has expressed deep condolences on the passing of former Chief Executive Councillor, Professor Vijay Kumar Malhotra. The Delhi government will conduct his funeral with full honours.

Malhotra passed away on Tuesday morning. He was undergoing treatment at AIIMS for the last few days.

Gupta expressed deep sorrow over his demise, calling it an “immense and irreplaceable loss”. The chief minister said that the state government would ensure that his

last rites are conducted with full honours. She visited his residence to pay last respects to Malhotra. She called

him a “frontline” warrior of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and the BJP.

Professor Malhotra’s life exemplified patriotism, organisational skills, and simplicity, Gupta said, adding he was a guiding figure for party

workers, and his selfless dedication will continue to inspire everyone. She prayed for eternal peace for his soul and strength for his grieving family and

party workers to bear this profound loss.