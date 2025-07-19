CM chairs review on reducing govt litigation burden

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday chaired a high-level review meeting with the department of Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs to assess the status of government litigation and legal infrastructure in the city. The meeting was attended by Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra, senior departmental

officials, and legal experts.

The Chief Minister highlighted the pressing need to reduce the litigation burden on the judiciary, pointing out that around 4,000 to 5,000 cases involving the Delhi government are currently pending across courts and tribunals. “We need to rationalize government litigation and reduce unnecessary cases to ease the load on the judicial system,” she said. To address this, CM Gupta directed the formation of expert panels comprising retired bureaucrats and domain specialists. These panels will assess the nature of pending cases and recommend systemic strategies for faster resolution and better case management.

It was also observed that Delhi lacks a dedicated panel of advocates in the Supreme Court, unlike many other states. Acknowledging this gap, the CM instructed the Law Department to “constitute a special panel of Senior Advocates with pre-defined terms to represent the Government in the High Court, Supreme Court, and tribunals.” She further directed the department to explore the creation of a dedicated panel in the Supreme Court for Delhi

government cases.

The CM expressed concern over operational challenges such as the shortage of judicial officers and lack of office space. She noted that new court complexes in Shastri Park, Karkardooma, and Rohini are under construction and emphasized that “concerned agencies must ensure their timely and expedited completion.” Addressing the need for legal modernization, CM Gupta stressed the importance of enacting new laws that reflect contemporary realities. “We must replace outdated, pre-constitution acts like the Punjab Courts Act, Court Fees Act, and Suit Valuation Act with updated legislation suited to today’s governance,” she said. She ordered a review of Oath Commissioners and appointment records, and reaffirmed her commitment to a citizen-centric, tech-driven legal system, highlighting the role of DDRS in promoting Alternative

Dispute Resolution.