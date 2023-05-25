CM: Centre through ordinance took back powers given by SC

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed the ordinance issued for control of services in Delhi implies the Narendra Modi government does not believe in the Supreme Court.



After meeting Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s residence in Mumbai, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convener Kejriwal said state governments were being toppled by using the CBI and the ED.

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Thackeray said they have come together to defeat forces that are against democracy.

Kejriwal met Thackeray to seek support for the AAP’s fight against the Centre’s ordinance on control of services in Delhi. He said the Shiv Sena has promised to support the people of Delhi when the ordinance comes to the Rajya Sabha in the form of a bill.

“This will be like a semi-final in the Rajya Sabha. If the bill is defeated in the Rajya Sabha, then the Modi government will not come back to power in 2024,” Kejriwal claimed.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has three members in the Rajya Sabha.

This was Kejriwal’s second visit this year to ‘Matoshree’, the private residence of Thackeray in suburban Bandra.

Addressing a joint press conference with Thackeray, Kejriwal accused the Centre of using central agencies to topple state governments, and referred to the collapse of the Thackeray government in Maharashtra last year.

“The ordinance on control of services in Delhi means the Modi government doesn’t believe in the Supreme Court. The ordinance implies that how can the Supreme Court give a judgment against us (the Centre),” Kejriwal said.

Backing the AAP leader, Thackeray said the Supreme Court’s order was important for democracy.

Kejriwal said the Centre, through the ordinance, took back all the powers given by the Supreme Court.