CM celebrates Diwali with children at DMRC home

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated Diwali with children at the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Children’s Home for Orphaned Boys in Tis Hazari on Sunday, spreading festive cheer and warmth among them. The Chief Minister spent time interacting with the children, learning about their education, interests, and aspirations, while also distributing gifts and festive sweets.

Calling the experience deeply meaningful, the Chief Minister said, “Diwali is not merely about lighting lamps but about spreading light in people’s hearts. The smiles of these children are the greatest gift for me.” She added that the Delhi government is committed to ensuring every child’s right to education, safety, and a nurturing environment so they can grow into confident and self-reliant citizens.

Rekha Gupta also engaged in a friendly conversation with the children, asking about their daily routines, habits, and comfort at the shelter. Expressing satisfaction with the atmosphere at the home, she said she was happy to learn that the children felt safe and content. She further assured that improving the care and facilities at all government-run children’s homes and ashrams remains a top priority for her administration.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister extended Diwali greetings to all residents of Delhi, urging them to celebrate responsibly and with concern for the environment. “Use green firecrackers to protect Delhi from pollution,” she appealed, encouraging citizens to celebrate by lighting diyas, creating rangoli, and sharing sweets instead of bursting harmful firecrackers.

She said, “Diwali is not merely a festival of lamps, but one that brings new light and fresh hope into our lives. It symbolises positivity, unity, and our shared aspirations for the future.” The Chief Minister also emphasised the need to strengthen bonds of harmony and compassion. “Let us pledge to strengthen love and brotherhood this Diwali,” she said.

Reaffirming her government’s commitment to development and welfare, she added, “Delhi is my family, and on this festival, I wish happiness and a brighter future for every member of this family.” The Chief Minister concluded by wishing everyone “a joyful, prosperous, and safe Diwali.”