CM cannot tolerate even a little corruption and dishonesty: AAP

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation has been portrayed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a ground-breaking move in Indian politics, setting a high bar for moral accountability. Despite being granted bail by the Supreme Court, Kejriwal has pledged to return to his position only after passing what he describes as an ‘Agni Pariksha’, a test of integrity by the public.



At a press conference on Sunday, senior AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi defended Kejriwal’s decision, highlighting it as a significant and unprecedented gesture of political transparency.

Bharadwaj emphasised the rarity and significance of Kejriwal’s stance, declaring, “Arvind Kejriwal is the only Chief Minister in the country who has said, ‘If I am honest, then vote for me, otherwise don’t vote for me.’” He further criticised the BJP’s prolonged investigation without trial, stating, “For the last two years, the BJP has been mudslinging at Arvind Kejriwal and all the big leaders of the AAP. Despite this, the ED and CBI have yet to initiate a trial. The Supreme Court has even commented that the CBI is acting like a ‘caged parrot’.”

Bharadwaj also condemned BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi’s reference to Kejriwal as a “convict,” asserting, “The term ‘convicted’ means charges are proven. Trivedi should have more understanding of the law. Even though Kejriwal’s trial hasn’t started, he has already been labeled guilty.” Bharadwaj accused Trivedi of making unjust statements and demanded he “watch his words.”

Atishi praised Kejriwal’s commitment to integrity, noting that his resignation is a testament to his dedication to public trust. She remarked, “There has not been any leader in the history of India who has said, ‘If I am honest, then vote for me, else not.’” Atishi explained that Kejriwal’s decision to resign stems from his inability to tolerate accusations of corruption, stating, “Arvind Kejriwal cannot tolerate even a little corruption and dishonesty. His resignation comes from the pain that may be there is a Delhiite who thinks that he has committed corruption.” Atishi also called for the Election Commission to hold Delhi elections concurrently with Maharashtra’s in November, arguing, “The court not only granted bail to Kejriwal but also criticised the BJP-ruled central government and its agencies. The public should have the opportunity to affirm their trust in Kejriwal’s honesty through elections.”

Both leaders highlighted that the Supreme Court’s critique of the BJP’s actions underscored the need for impartiality and transparency in governance. Atishi concluded, “In this era of dirty politics, Arvind

Kejriwal’s stand for honesty and clean politics is a beacon. We demand early elections so the people of Delhi can express their faith in their leader.”