CM calls on PM Modi, discusses clean Yamuna Mission, Chhath preparations

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in what was described as a cordial and productive meeting focused on Delhi’s development, the Clean Yamuna campaign, and preparations for the upcoming Chhath Mahaparv. Accompanied by her family, the Chief Minister sought the Prime Minister’s blessings and briefed him on key welfare and infrastructure projects being implemented in the capital.

During the meeting, CM Gupta updated the Prime Minister on the government’s ongoing “Clean Yamuna” initiative, which aims to rejuvenate the river and restore its ecological health. She informed him that Delhi is enhancing its sewage treatment capacity, adopting advanced wastewater management technologies, and enforcing strict monitoring of industrial discharges. The Chief Minister said that green belts are being developed along the Yamuna’s banks to prevent illegal dumping and to improve the river’s surroundings. “Our goal is to make the Yamuna a clean, life-giving River for Delhi residents,” she said, reiterating her administration’s full commitment to this mission.

CM Gupta also briefed the Prime Minister about preparations for the Chhath festival, one of the most significant celebrations for Purvanchali residents of Delhi. She said that special ghats are being constructed along both banks of the Yamuna to accommodate devotees, with arrangements for lighting, sanitation, drinking water, medical support, and security. “Chhath Mahaparv is a festival of faith and purity, and we are ensuring that every devotee celebrates it in a clean and safe environment,” the Chief Minister said. The Chief Minister further apprised the Prime Minister of Delhi’s ongoing infrastructure and welfare initiatives, including new flyovers, underpasses, and improved healthcare facilities. She highlighted progress in sectors such as transport, education, and urban development under the vision of a “Viksit Delhi.” The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts and assured full support for the state’s initiatives. CM Gupta expressed gratitude for his guidance, stating that the meeting was both “inspiring and reassuring” for Delhi’s journey toward a cleaner, more developed, and citizen-friendly capital.