CM calls for coordinated steps on pollution, Yamuna cleaning

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta outlined the capital’s key regional concerns at the 32nd meeting of the Northern Zonal Council in Faridabad, urging neighbouring states to adopt a collaborative approach to address shared challenges. She said Delhi’s issues are “deeply interconnected with those of surrounding states” and stressed that only coordinated action can lead to long-term solutions.

Air pollution remained a major focus of her address. The Chief Minister noted that despite improvements in crop-residue management in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, emissions from stubble burning in Punjab continue to have a severe impact on Delhi’s air. She appealed to all neighbouring states, especially Punjab and Haryana, to strengthen cooperation, adding that Delhi is taking strong measures of its own, including the transition to a completely electric bus fleet. She encouraged NCR regions to expedite their shift to electric buses, taxis and autos to collectively reduce emissions.

On the cleaning of the Yamuna, Gupta acknowledged the “positive cooperation” of the Haryana Government and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. She called for accelerated work to trap all drains flowing into the river, complete pending sewer and desilting projects, and ensure that only treated water enters the Yamuna through modern STPs. She highlighted the need for effective management of major drains from Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar and Gurugram before the water enters Delhi.

Water-sharing was another key issue. Citing growing demand in the capital, Gupta reiterated Delhi’s request to revise the 1994 agreement and increase its share of Yamuna water from 980 MGD to 1250 MGD. She sought faster execution of the Renukaji, Lakhwar and Kishau dam projects, which would secure water for Delhi and generate power for participating states. She also recommended handing over maintenance of the Munak Canal and ITO barrage to Delhi and assessing water flow at the canal’s entry point into the city. CM informed the Council that Delhi has begun clearing long-pending financial contributions to RRTS and other regional transport projects. She underlined the need for stringent regulation of heavy commercial vehicles so they are compelled to use the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways rather than entering Delhi unnecessarily.

CM Gupta reaffirmed Delhi’s commitment to cooperative federalism, expressing confidence that the Council will remain a constructive platform for resolving regional issues and advancing development.