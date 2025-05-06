CM backs NCW drive to resolve over 1,500 women’s complaints

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday threw her weight behind the National Commission for Women’s (NCW) five-day Mahila Maha Jansunwai, an initiative aimed at fast-tracking the resolution of over 1,500 pending women’s complaints in the Capital. The special public hearing, being held at Jasola, brings together the NCW, Delhi Police, and senior administrative officials to provide both scheduled and walk-in complainants with on-the-spot redressal.

Addressing participants on the opening day, CM Gupta called the effort a “major step forward” in ensuring swift justice and support for women in the city. “This Jansunwai marks a good beginning. All the pending cases will be taken up for immediate action. The entire police and administrative setup will be present here throughout the five days,” she said.

Underscoring her government’s commitment, Gupta announced that the Delhi administration would soon reconstitute the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which has been non-functional for some time. “We want women to be heard more effectively, and that requires the DCW to be fully functional as soon as possible. This is a priority for us,” she said.

She assured that the Delhi government was not just a facilitator but an active partner in the NCW’s initiative. “We are here to collaborate. The Delhi government will play its full part in ensuring that no woman in Delhi faces injustice. From police intervention to administrative support, we are fully mobilised.” The Mahila Maha Jansunwai aims to prioritise complaints previously registered with the NCW, particularly those related to domestic violence, dowry harassment, workplace discrimination, and other gender-based issues. Delhi ranks second only to Uttar Pradesh in the number of complaints filed with the NCW this year, with 253 cases related to domestic violence alone.

NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, who was also present, praised the Delhi government’s proactive involvement. She urged more women to come forward during the public hearing, which is designed to allow direct engagement between complainants and authorities.

“The purpose is to resolve complaints not just on paper, but in real time. This platform empowers women by ensuring their voices are directly heard by officials who can act,” Rahatkar said. CM Gupta concluded by reaffirming her administration’s resolve: “This isn’t just about resolving cases, it’s about restoring trust and dignity. We owe every woman in Delhi timely justice, and this is a meaningful step in that direction.”