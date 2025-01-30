CM Atishi slams L-G over Delhi water crisis, questions inaction

NEW DELHI: Amidst a worsening water crisis in Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi launched a scathing attack on Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena over the worsening water crisis in the capital, accusing him of prioritizing political interests over public health. In a strongly worded letter, she questioned his inaction despite acknowledging that ammonia levels in Delhi’s water have reached 7.2 parts per million (ppm), 700 per cent above the permissible limit.

“If you are incapable of fulfilling your duties as Lieutenant Governor, step aside and make way for those who are willing to act in the interest of Delhi’s citizens,” CM Atishi wrote in response to the L-G’s recent statement. She accused him of reading from the “BJP’s script” and failing to hold the Haryana government accountable for supplying toxic water to Delhi.

CM Atishi stated that despite repeated warnings from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, MLAs, and ministers, the L-G ignored the crisis. She emphasized that it was only after former CM Arvind Kejriwal’s intervention that the issue gained public attention.

“Even your letter acknowledges that the current ammonia level in the water is 7.2 ppm, a figure that is 700 per cent above the permissible limit,” she wrote, adding that both the LG and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO had effectively confirmed Kejriwal’s warnings about toxic water. In one of her strongest remarks, Atishi compared the LG’s actions to the destruction of Delhi by Nadir Shah, the Persian invader who massacred thousands in 1739.

“The last time someone inflicted such devastation on Delhi was in 1739 by Nadir Shah. Where does your loyalty lie? With the people of Delhi or with your political masters?” she asked. She accused the L-G of failing to take decisive action against the BJP-led Haryana government, which she blamed for polluting the Yamuna. “If you genuinely cared about Delhi, you would have taken immediate steps to hold Haryana accountable,” she said.

Atishi dismissed the L-G’s accusations of inflammatory statements, questioning if allowing toxic water in Delhi was criminal. She vowed AAP would fight for clean drinking water, prioritising the people’s welfare over political agendas.