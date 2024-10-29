CM Atishi, Sisodia inaugurate school building in E Delhi

New Delhi: In a significant milestone for Delhi’s educational landscape, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Chief Minister Atishi inaugurated a new world-class academic block at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya No. 2 in Mandawali. This new facility is designed to accommodate over 3,000 students and is equipped with 64 classrooms, nine modern laboratories, a library, and an elevator.

During the inauguration, Sisodia expressed his deep emotional connection to the event, stating, “This is a moment of great joy and emotion for me. I believe a country cannot be happy if its schools are in despair.” He emphasised the transformative power of education and school infrastructure, urging, “Make your school buildings smile, and the nation will flourish with happiness and confidence.”

Sisodia, who laid the foundation stone for the school before his incarceration, remarked, “Today’s school building inauguration is not just bricks and mortar; it’s the foundation for children’s dreams.” He reflected on a personal anecdote from his political beginnings, highlighting how his commitment to education has led many students from government schools to prestigious institutions like IITs and medical colleges.

Chief Minister Atishi echoed this sentiment, stating, “Every child in Delhi, whether rich or poor, deserves quality education, and this world-class school building fulfils that vision.” She noted the importance of continued investment in education, warning that the future of Delhi’s educational reforms hinges on the electoral choices of its citizens, “If another party comes to power in Delhi, government schools may close down here too.”

Atishi contrasted the current state of Delhi’s schools with their previous conditions, describing how “government schools were operated in tin sheds” lacking basic facilities. Since 2015, the AAP government has made significant strides in education, investing a quarter of the state budget into the sector and constructing over 22,400 new classrooms.

The new academic block at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya symbolises not only a physical upgrade but also a commitment to creating a brighter future for Delhi’s children. Both leaders emphasised that the success of this initiative is

vital for continuing Delhi’s education revolution, which has seen a remarkable shift in the public perception of government schools.