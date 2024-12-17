CM Atishi: Power saving fans, air conditioners mandatory for govt buildings

New Delhi: In a major step towards reducing electricity consumption and promoting environmental sustainability, the Delhi government has made it mandatory for all its buildings to use energy-efficient appliances, including 5-star rated air conditioners (ACs) and BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) fans. The proposal, approved by Chief Minister Atishi, will soon be sent to the Lieutenant Governor for final approval. This initiative is expected to significantly reduce electricity consumption and save the government crores of rupees annually.

Delhi’s government buildings, which are among the largest consumers of electricity, currently account for over 2000 million units of electricity consumption each year. This translates to an annual electricity cost exceeding ₹1900 crore. The new mandate focuses on reducing these costs and curbing rising electricity demand, particularly in the

context of Delhi’s peak demand hitting 8656 MW this summer, up from 7438 MW the previous year.

Chief Minister Atishi highlighted the significance of this move, stating, “Our government has prioritized energy efficiency by mandating the use of BLDC fans, 5-star rated air conditioners, and other energy-efficient devices in all government buildings. This step will not only reduce electricity consumption and bills but also contribute significantly to building a greener future.” She added that Delhi’s initiative would serve as a model for the entire country, showcasing how technological innovations and effective policies can drive energy conservation.