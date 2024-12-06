CM Atishi orders magisterial probe, assures help to family

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday ordered a magisterial probe into the death of a 12-year-old boy at a private school in Vasant Vihar and sought a report within three days.

She also met the family of the boy who died on Tuesday, and assured them of all possible help and a thorough investigation into the incident.

The chief minister said law and order has “broken down” in Delhi and it is affecting children as well.

In a note to Delhi Chief Secretary Dharmendra, she said that the boy died in an accident at Chinmaya Vidyalaya on December 3. “This is an extremely serious incident that raises questions regarding the safety and security of students who study in schools across Delhi,” the chief minister said.

Atishi directed for a magisterial probe under Section 196 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and sought a preliminary report in three days.

Prince (12), a class 6 student, died at his school following a scuffle with some students after his shoulder brushed against them. Police have apprehended one of his classmates in the case.

“The death of a child inside a school is very sad. We are getting an investigation done by the education department and if negligence is found on the part of the school, action will be taken against the school,” Atishi told reporters in Kusumpur Pahari in Vasant Vihar after meeting Prince’s family.

Later, in a post on X, the chief minister targeted the BJP-led central government over the law and order situation in the national Capital.

“The rising crime rate in Delhi is alarming, with violence, murder, and firing becoming common, even affecting children,” she said. “Law and order has broken down.” Delhi’s law and order is under the Centre.

AAP party leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Saurabh Bharadwaj, blamed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the deteriorating law and order. Kejriwal expressed shock on X, urging action to improve safety.

Following the tragic death of a school student in Kusumpur Pahari, Chief Minister Atishi consoled the family and assured them of government assistance, AAP said in a post on X.