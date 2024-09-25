CM Atishi meets HoDs & assures officials of her govt’s full support

New Delhi: In her first official meeting since taking on the role of Chief Minister of Delhi, Atishi convened with Cabinet ministers and department heads to outline her vision for governance and accountability. The meeting, held at the Delhi Secretariat, marked a significant moment for the newly appointed CM as she emphasised the government’s commitment to serving the people of Delhi.



Attendees included prominent cabinet members such as Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Imran Hussain, and Mukesh Ahlawat, alongside Chief Secretary Dharmendra and various heads of government departments. The session aimed to set the tone for Atishi’s administration, focusing on responsibility, integrity, and public service.

During the meeting, Atishi made it clear that accountability is paramount for the Delhi government. She stated, “The Delhi government and the officials stationed in Delhi are fully accountable to the people. We all rely on the taxes paid by the people of Delhi, so it is our responsibility to work towards providing them with the best possible services and to fulfil our responsibilities with complete integrity.” Her remarks underscored the need for a transparent and responsive government.

Atishi also stressed the importance of reaching the most vulnerable populations in the city. “As a government, it is our duty to ensure that government services reach even the last person in line, and that the government lives up to their expectations,” she affirmed. Her comments reflect a commitment to inclusivity and service, ensuring that every citizen has access to essential government services. The Chief Minister urged the officials to recognise the significant impact of their work on the lives of Delhi residents. “The work of officials has a significant impact on the lives of the people of Delhi. Therefore, it is the responsibility of all officials to work for the betterment of the people of Delhi,” she remarked, further encouraging collaboration among government officials.

Atishi reassured them, stating, “As a government, we will provide full support to the officials.”

Following the meeting, Atishi took to her social media platform, ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), to share her thoughts on the gathering. “After assuming charge as Chief Minister, today I held a meeting with all the Cabinet colleagues and heads of departments of Delhi government. As a government, our accountability is towards the people of Delhi. In such a situation, with the cooperation of all the officials, we will work together to provide better facilities to the people of Delhi and fulfil the vision of Arvind Kejriwal ji,” she posted.

Atishi’s inaugural meeting sets a clear agenda for her administration, highlighting a strong focus on accountability, public service, and the betterment of life for all Delhiites. As the city looks ahead, her leadership will be closely watched to see how these commitments translate into action and impact the daily lives of its residents.