CM Atishi may be arrested in fake case, says Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP of orchestrating a conspiracy to arrest Chief Minister Atishi, alleging that central agencies are being used to fabricate a false case against her.

Kejriwal claimed that this move is aimed at halting the free bus travel scheme for women in Delhi, a key initiative of the AAP government.

Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal stated, “A few days ago, we received information from our sources that a meeting was held between the ED, CBI, and Income Tax departments, where orders were given from higher-ups to fabricate a false case and arrest Delhi’s Chief Minister, Atishi.”

He further revealed that the BJP’s plan includes raids on senior AAP leaders, including himself, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Saurabh Bharadwaj, as a distraction from the upcoming Delhi elections.

“Their goal is to distract us from our election preparations and to entangle us in other

matters,” Kejriwal added, noting that such tactics have been used repeatedly over the past decade to obstruct the work of the Delhi government.

He emphasised that despite efforts to imprison senior AAP leaders, including Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia, and himself, the party’s work for the people of Delhi has never stopped.

Kejriwal also accused the BJP of trying to sabotage the free bus travel initiative for women.

He said, “It has come to light through sources that a fake case is being prepared against CM Atishi by the Transport Department. Their sole focus is to shut down free travel for women in Delhi.” In a separate statement, CM Atishi also confirmed the plot against her, stating, “We have reliable information that a false case is being prepared in the Transport Department to target the free bus travel scheme for women in Delhi. They are attempting to frame me in this fabricated case to halt this scheme.”