CM Atishi likely to take charge of office today

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, who took the oath of office a day ago, is likely to take charge on Monday, officials said.

She was sworn in as the eighth chief minister of Delhi on Saturday along with her cabinet. The Delhi Assembly’s session will be held on September 26 and 27. Atishi has retained the 13 portfolios she held in the Kejriwal government, including education, revenue, finance, power and PWD.

“She is likely to assume charge on Monday. The other ministers are also likely to take charge tomorrow,” an official said. Saurabh Bharadwaj, who holds eight portfolios, the highest after Atishi, took charge on Saturday itself.

New entrant Mukesh Ahlawat got the charge of the labour, SC and ST, employment and land and building departments. Gopal Rai has been given the charge of development, general administration department, environment and forest — the portfolios he held in the Kejriwal government.

Kailash Gahlot has also retained his previous portfolios — transport, home, administrative reforms, women and child development.

The new Cabinet headed by Atishi has a long list of pending projects, schemes and new initiatives to be launched

in the next few months before Delhi goes to polls in February next year.