CM Atishi lays foundation of new govt school in Dwarka

New Delhi: Chief Minister Atishi of Delhi laid the foundation stone for a new government school in Dwarka Sector-19, aimed at providing world-class educational facilities to local children. The event underscores the ongoing commitment of the Delhi government to revolutionise education in the Capital.

Atishi emphasised the importance of education in her speech, stating, “If Delhiites don’t vote for Arvind Kejriwal, no one will work for their children’s education in the future.” She urged voters to prioritise education in the upcoming elections, framing the choice as one between “Education Advocates or Caste Politics.” The Chief Minister highlighted that the future of children in Delhi rests on the decisions made by their parents at the ballot box.

The new school, set to be completed within a year, will feature an impressive array of facilities, including 104 classrooms, six modern laboratories, a library, lifts, and a grand amphitheatre with a seating capacity of 750. Additionally, the school will offer extensive sports amenities, including basketball and badminton courts. Atishi declared that this institution would “surpass even the largest private schools in Delhi and Dwarka,” aiming to serve as a comprehensive education hub for approximately 2,500 children from Amberhai, Qutub Vihar, Sarita Vihar, Pochanpur, Bhagat Singh Enclave, and surrounding areas.

Reflecting on the historical neglect of government schools, Atishi recounted, “Until 2015, government schools in Delhi were in a dismal state. They operated in tin sheds, children had to sit on mats outside toilets to study.” She shared that these conditions often discouraged parents from enrolling their children in government schools, leading families to prioritise private education despite the financial strain.

Atishi stressed the dire statistics surrounding education in India, noting that “only 50 per cent of children studying in government schools in our country are able to complete their studies.” She pointed out that many students, if they do complete their education, end up in informal jobs rather than pursuing higher education or professional careers.

Since 2015, under Kejriwal’s leadership, the Delhi government has made significant strides in transforming the education landscape.