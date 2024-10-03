CM Atishi, Kejriwal pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

New Delhi: On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, Arvind Kejriwal, National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Chief Minister Atishi and some other party members paid homage to the Father of the Nation while reaffirming the party’s commitment to his vision of ‘Sarvajan Sambhaav’—the principle of equal respect and goodwill for all citizens.



The celebration took place against the backdrop of significant advancements in education, healthcare, and public services under the AAP government in Delhi.

Kejriwal expressed pride in the strides made towards realising Gandhiji’s dream of an inclusive India, where access to quality education and healthcare is available to all, regardless of caste or religion. “Gandhiji’s dream was of a country where every child gets good education, every sick person gets good treatment and where people of all castes and religions live together in harmony,” he stated. This vision, he added, is becoming a reality in Delhi today.

In a video tribute shared on social media, Kejriwal articulated the transformative efforts of his administration. “Today every child in Delhi is getting a good education. Every person is getting good treatment. The people are getting access to 24x7 electricity at a minimal cost. Potable water is reaching every house. Farmers are getting full compensation. Fallen soldiers are being honoured. Youths have started getting employment,” he detailed, emphasising the tangible benefits that residents of Delhi are experiencing.

Kejriwal’s remarks highlighted the holistic approach of the AAP government in addressing the needs of its citizens. The delivery of essential services such as reliable electricity and clean drinking water has been a focal point of the administration’s initiatives. By prioritising education and healthcare, the AAP aims to create a more equitable society.

Reflecting on Gandhiji’s legacy, Kejriwal noted, “While fighting for the country’s freedom, Gandhiji’s dream was to build such an India where everyone would have equal rights to a better life. Because a country is not just a line drawn on the ground. A country is made by the people of the country.” His words resonated with the audience, reaffirming the AAP’s philosophy of governance as being closely tied to the empowerment of the people.

In concluding his tribute, Kejriwal praised the unity and strength of the people of Delhi, asserting, “We have changed this system by connecting the people of Delhi. We have united the republic with its true strength.” He congratulated the citizens for embracing the spirit of Bapu’s dreams, highlighting the collaborative effort in driving positive change.

The celebration of Gandhi Jayanti not only served as a moment of remembrance but also as an opportunity for the AAP govt to showcase its achievements and reaffirm

its dedication to the

principles that Mahatma Gandhi stood for.