CM Atishi, Kejriwal participate in Valmiki Jayanti celebrations

New Delhi: The occasion of Valmiki Jayanti was marked by significant events organised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as Chief Minister Atishi and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal came together to celebrate the teachings and legacy of Bhagwan Valmiki.

Their addresses focused on the party’s initiatives aimed at uplifting the Valmiki community, particularly in education and employment.

Chief Minister Atishi commenced the day’s celebrations with a visit to the Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir on Panchkuian Road, where she paid homage by offering floral tributes and performing rituals.

She shared her experience on social media, stating, “Visited the Valmiki Temple at Panchkuian Road on the occasion of Bhagwan Valmiki’s Prakatotsav and sought his blessings.”

In her remarks, CM Atishi highlighted the importance of education, connecting it to the core teachings of Bhagwan Valmiki. She emphasised that “the pen in Bhagwan Valmiki’s hand is a reminder that anyone, no matter how marginalised, can progress in life through education.”

Atishi further stated, “Bhagwan Valmiki taught that education is the path to societal advancement,” reinforcing the Delhi government’s commitment to providing quality education for every child.

She expressed pride in the ongoing efforts to ensure that underprivileged children receive access to world-class educational resources, declaring, “The progress of our society is directly linked to the education of our children.”

Later in the day, Arvind Kejriwal addressed a gathering as part of the Valmiki Jayanti celebrations, reflecting on his government’s achievements for the Valmiki community.

“Lord Valmiki is known as the ‘Adikavi’, the first and greatest poet of this earth,” Kejriwal remarked, emphasising the cultural significance of Valmiki’s contributions, particularly the epic Ramayana.