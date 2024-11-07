CM Atishi, Kejriwal participate in Chhath Puja celebrations

New Delhi: Delhi’s former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi joined the Purvanchali community in celebrating the sacred festival of ‘Chhath Puja’ on Thursday, offering prayers for the prosperity and well-being of all.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government made extensive arrangements for the festival across the city, marking a significant commitment to the cultural traditions of the Purvanchali community.

Kejriwal participated in the ‘Sandhya Arghya’ (evening offering) ceremony at East Kidwai Nagar, within his New Delhi constituency.

During his address, he expressed gratitude for the growing participation in the festival and shared his prayers for the community.

“I pray to Chhathi Maiya to bless everyone with happiness and prosperity. I am pleased that this year the

Delhi government has organised Chhath Puja at more than 1,800 locations across the city,” he said. Kejriwal highlighted the growth of Chhath celebrations since the AAP government took charge in 2015.

“In 2015, when our government came into power, Chhath celebrations were organised at fewer than 250 locations. People had to travel far to offer their prayers. This year, with over 1,800 locations, people can perform the puja closer to their homes. May Chhathi Maiya fulfil all your wishes,” he remarked.

After participating in the prayers, Kejriwal spoke to the media, emphasising the importance of ensuring accessibility for all Chhath devotees.

“The Delhi govt has organised Chhath Puja at numerous locations so that people don’t have to travel far. Celebrations have been arranged in every colony and neighbourhood to allow everyone to worship easily. It felt wonderful to pray together with everyone today. It’s clear from everywhere that people are enthusiastically celebrating and worshiping Chhathi Maiya,” he said.

The Delhi govt provided comprehensive arrangements at the Chhath Ghats, including artificial ponds, tents, lighting, cleanliness, medical assistance, and security. The Delhi Jal Board ensured a steady water supply, while the Health Department deployed medical personnel for emergencies.

Additionally, the Maithili-Bhojpuri Academy hosted cultural programs to enrich the celebrations.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Chief Minister Atishi also joined the festivities, offering prayers with the Purvanchali community in her constituency of Kalkaji.

Atishi participated in the rituals at several Chhath Ghats, including at Bal Mukund Khand and Giri Nagar. She wished for the well-being of all residents, stating, “I pray that Chhathi Maiya blesses all Delhiites with health, happiness, and prosperity.”