CM Atishi inspects driverless train for Ph 4 of Delhi Metro

New Delhi: The Delhi government has made significant strides in expanding the city’s metro network over the past decade, transforming it into one of the largest and most modern public transport systems in the country. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Atishi visited the Mukundpur Depot to inspect a new driverless metro train for Phase-IV of the metro project. The new train, equipped with state-of-the-art features, is expected to be operational on the Magenta Line in the coming months.

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal lauded the expansion, stating on X (formerly Twitter), “Metro is the lifeline of Delhi. In the last 10 years, many areas have been connected to the metro, and with Phase-IV, many more areas will soon be included. I congratulate the Delhi government and all Delhiites for this incredible achievement.”

Under Kejriwal’s leadership, the AAP government has expanded the metro network. CM Atishi highlighted the remarkable growth, “From 1998 to 2014, only 193 kilometers of metro lines were constructed. But from 2014 to 2024, over 200 kilometers of new metro lines have been added.”

She also pointed out that the number of metro stations has nearly doubled from 143 in 2014 to 288 today, serving about 60 lakh passengers daily.

Atishi explained that the metro’s expansion has not only improved public transport but also contributed to economic growth. “The expansion of the metro network has contributed to the economic development of Delhi,” she said. Additionally, Delhi Metro has helped reduce carbon emissions, cutting down 6.3 lakh tons of greenhouse gases and becoming a global model for pollution-reducing public transport.

She also noted the ongoing work on Phase-IV of the metro, which covers 86 kilometers and includes several key routes, such as Janakpuri West to Ramkrishna Ashram, Majlis Park to Maujpur, and Aerocity to Tughlakabad. “Currently, work is ongoing on three lines under Phase-IV, and more routes, including Lajpat Nagar to Saket and Indraprastha to Inderlok, will begin soon,” Atishi said. The expansion has been accompanied by a surge in ridership. “In 2014, Delhi Metro saw 24 lakh daily passengers, today, that number has surged to over 60 lakh, with 78 lakh passengers on November 18, 2024,” Atishi noted.