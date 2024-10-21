CM Atishi inspects Anand Vihar amid rising pollution

NEW DELHI: In a proactive move to address the escalating pollution levels in Delhi, Chief Minister Atishi, accompanied by Environment Minister Gopal Rai, conducted an on-ground inspection of the Anand Vihar bus terminal on Sunday. This area has been identified as a significant pollution hotspot, largely due to the influx of diesel buses from neighboring Uttar Pradesh and ongoing construction activities.

Atishi emphasized the urgent need for intervention, stating, “Anand Vihar has become a pollution hotspot, but the Delhi government is taking strict measures to reduce pollution here.” She highlighted the deployment of multiple anti-smog guns in the vicinity, alongside comprehensive road repairs and the removal of encroachments to alleviate traffic congestion. “We have also cleared encroachments from congestion points to reduce traffic and, consequently, pollution,” she added.

The inspection revealed that Anand Vihar’s pollution issues are compounded by its role as an interstate bus terminal, where a significant number of diesel-powered buses arrive from other states, particularly from Uttar Pradesh. The Chief Minister pointed out that while Delhi’s public transport fleet consists of CNG and electric buses, “just across the border at Kaushambi bus terminal in Uttar Pradesh, diesel buses are still in use.”

Gopal Rai echoed these concerns, identifying the dual presence of bus depots in Anand Vihar and Kaushambi as a major factor in the area’s poor air quality. “The major reason appears to be the presence of two depots, one at Anand Vihar in Delhi and the other at Kaushambi in UP,” he explained. Rai noted that the air quality index (AQI) fluctuates significantly during peak bus operation times, further impacting the pollution levels. “The smoke from these buses is impacting the AQI in the area. The fluctuations in AQI coincide with the times when these buses arrive and depart,” he said.

The Delhi government is also undertaking a comprehensive dust control drive, involving 99 teams inspecting construction sites across the city. “The process of deploying 325 anti-smog guns across Delhi has also commenced,” Atishi stated, underscoring the collaborative efforts of various agencies, including the Public Works Department and Municipal Corporation of Delhi, to combat pollution.

The Chief Minister expressed hope for collaborative efforts with the Uttar Pradesh government, saying, “We will engage with the Uttar Pradesh government to implement stringent anti-pollution measures there.” She remains optimistic that collective action could yield positive results in addressing the pollution crisis. “We believe that if everyone comes together, we can certainly find a solution to this pollution problem,” she asserted.