CM Atishi inaugurates Anand Vihar Flyover

New Delhi: Chief Minister Atishi inaugurated the much-awaited Anand Vihar Flyover on Tuesday, marking a significant step in Delhi’s infrastructural development. The new 2.2 km, six-lane flyover, which connects Anand Vihar to the Apsara Border, is expected to relieve the daily traffic struggles of over 1.5 lakh commuters from East and North-East Delhi.

“This new flyover will add a new dimension to Delhi’s progress,” said CM Atishi, addressing the gathering. “While in other governments, the cost and time for government projects escalate many times, Delhi’s

honest government has completed this flyover at a cost lower than estimated.”

The estimated cost of the flyover was Rs 372 crore, but under the leadership of the AAP government, it was completed for Rs 347 crore, saving Rs 25 crore. “This is proof that if the government’s intent is clear, the public can be provided with every facility to improve their lives,” she added.

The Anand Vihar Flyover aims to tackle severe traffic congestion in the region, particularly around the Ramprasth Colony, Vivek Vihar, and Shreshth Vihar areas. “People from East Delhi and North-East Delhi faced severe traffic issues while traveling from Anand Vihar to Apsara Border; this road was known for its traffic jams,” CM Atishi said, explaining the impact of the new infrastructure.

The flyover will also result in reduced traffic signals, saving approximately 40,300 liters of fuel daily, cutting down carbon emissions equivalent to the air-cleaning capacity of about 5,900 trees. Commuters will save around 12 minutes per trip, reducing traffic time and improving overall efficiency.

This flyover is the 38th major infrastructure project completed by the AAP government over the last decade, with CM Atishi noting, “Delhi’s roads, once known for their traffic jams, are now renowned for their excellent infrastructure.”

Highlighting the broader improvements in Delhi’s infrastructure, Atishi shared, “Before the AAP government took over in 2014-15, Delhi was the 4th most congested city globally. Today, after the government’s extensive roadwork, Delhi has improved to 44th position.”