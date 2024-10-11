CM Atishi holds review meeting over improving road conditions

New Delhi: In a significant push towards improving road conditions in the national capital, Chief Minister Atishi held a review meeting with officials from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). This meeting focused on the urgent repairs of dilapidated roads under these agencies, with the aim to make them pothole-free before the upcoming Diwali festival.



The Delhi government has been working tirelessly to address the dire state of its roads, which have been exacerbated by ongoing construction and heavy rains. CM Atishi remarked, “Our priority as a government is to provide better roads to the people of Delhi. All agencies are working diligently to enhance the city’s infrastructure.”

During the meeting, officials from DMRC and NCRTC reported that significant progress had been made in recent days, with most roads undergoing patchwork and pothole repairs completed. They assured the Chief Minister that all repair work would be finalised within the next two weeks. CM Atishi expressed appreciation for the collaborative efforts, stating, “The way all agencies have worked together to improve road conditions is commendable.” Key roads identified for urgent repair include the Mahrauli-Badarpur Road and Wazirabad Road. Both are crucial for daily commuters, serving densely populated areas such as Saket, Sangam Vihar, and Tughlaqabad Extension. The DMRC has already reported substantial completion of repairs, with remaining sections expected to be finished by October 20.

Additionally, the road connecting Nizamuddin Bus Stand to the railway station is set to undergo immediate repairs, with work to be completed by October 25. CM Atishi had previously inspected this route and noted the pressing need for action due to its deteriorating condition.

“The damaged roads have been causing significant traffic issues, and it is essential we address this promptly,” she emphasised.