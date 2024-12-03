CM Atishi demands probe into Nand Nagri bridges over structural damage

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the Nand Nagri Railway Over Bridge and Railway Underbridge, which were constructed between 2011 and 2015, following reports of major structural damage. The bridges, which were supposed to last for over 70 years, developed significant cracks within months of their completion, raising serious concerns about the quality of construction.

In a strongly-worded statement, CM Atishi condemned the “gross negligence” by officials of the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) and Public Works Department (PWD), which led to the rapid deterioration of the bridges. “It is shocking to note that a project worth almost 100 crores could not withstand even 10 years of public use. This is totally unacceptable,” she said, emphasising that the bridges posed a serious safety risk to the public.

The issue came to light when a report highlighted severe structural distress on the Nand Nagri bridge as early as 2019. A consultancy firm that investigated the matter recommended urgent action, advising the cessation of heavy vehicle movement and the complete replacement of the deck slab due to defective construction. Despite these alarming findings, no corrective action was taken at the time.

“I fail to understand if such huge discrepancies existed, why no action was taken against the contractor and the erring officials,” CM Atishi remarked, stressing the need for accountability. She further pointed out that the bridges, intended to last for several decades, developed cracks within just 2-3 months after their completion, indicating a clear case of corruption. The Chief Minister has directed the Chief Secretary to conduct an enquiry against all officials involved in framing the tender, awarding the contract, and supervising the execution of the work. An enquiry will also be conducted against the third-party agency responsible for quality control.

Atishi urged that “the strongest possible action” be taken against all individuals and contractors responsible for the negligent execution and maintenance of the project.