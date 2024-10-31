CM Atishi clears policy for registration of properties in any sub-registrar office

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi approved on Diwali eve ‘Anywhere Registration’ policy for property registration at any sub-registrar office.

The policy was approved by the chief minister to eliminate the necessity of people visiting specific sub-registrar offices for registration of their property according to its location, said a CM Office statement.

The ‘Anywhere Registration’ policy will help people avoid long queues for registration and will enhance transparency while curbing corruption. Under the new policy, all sub-registrars in Delhi will operate as joint sub-registrars with jurisdiction across Delhi, it said.

Property owners can now have online appointment at any of Delhi’s 22 sub-registrar offices based at their convenience. Traditionally, individuals purchasing property in Delhi or undertaking any property registration process were required to visit a designated sub-registrar office. “However, this process often led to challenges, including long waiting lines and delays in booking appointments at certain offices, while others remained under-utilised,” said the CMO statement.

“To address these issues, we are introducing the ‘Anywhere Registration’ policy. Now, if people need to register their property, they can visit any sub-registrar office in Delhi.

“No longer will people be restricted to a single office for property registration,” Atishi said in the statement.

The policy will also curb the role of middlemen roaming around sub-registrar officers demanding money from people for speeding up registration work. People who feel pressured by middlemen at certain offices will now have the option to visit other offices.