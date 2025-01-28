CM Atishi claims Hry draining industrial waste into Yamuna

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the BJP of a deliberate attempt to disrupt Delhi’s water supply by releasing ammonia-laden water into the Yamuna River from Haryana. AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi claimed this was a desperate move by the BJP to sabotage the upcoming Delhi elections.

Addressing the media, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP-led Haryana government was sending toxic water into Delhi via the DD-8 drain. “If the people of Delhi are not voting for BJP, will you kill them by making them drink poisoned water?” he questioned, calling the act “despicable and dirty politics.” Kejriwal reassured citizens, saying, “As long as I am here, I will not let anything harm the people of Delhi.”

Chief Minister Atishi revealed that the water contains dangerously high levels of ammonia, making it untreatable at Delhi’s water treatment plants. “The Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla plants are on the verge of shutting down. This will leave 30% of Delhi’s population without water,” she warned. Areas like Civil Lines, Patel Nagar, Kalkaji, and even NDMC zones, including embassies and the President’s residence, face a looming crisis.

According to Atishi, ammonia levels in the water at Wazirabad Barrage, typically around 1-2 PPM, have spiked to 7.2 PPM since January 14. She accused the BJP of orchestrating this crisis out of fear of electoral defeat. “This is water terrorism. The BJP is trying to sabotage the elections by causing panic and chaos,”

she asserted.

Kejriwal compared the act to wartime tactics, saying, “Such actions are usually seen between enemy nations, not within a country. This is unimaginable.” He urged the BJP to “not stoop so low” and affirmed his commitment to protect Delhiites.

Atishi and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have written to the Election Commission (EC) seeking immediate intervention. “We demand that the Haryana government stop releasing toxic water. This is an attempt to influence the elections, and we will not rest until Delhi gets clean water,” Atishi stated.

AAP leaders have vowed to take the matter to the Supreme Court if needed. Meanwhile, Kejriwal promised voters, “The people of Delhi will take revenge for this on February 5, by voting out the BJP.”