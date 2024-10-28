CM Atishi attends closing ceremony of ‘Phool Waalon Ki Sair’

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi attended the closing ceremony of ‘Phool Waalon Ki Sair’ at the historic Jahaz Mahal in Mehrauli on Saturday, emphasising the festival’s role in preserving Delhi’s Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb and promoting unity in diversity.

“Phool Waalon Ki Sair’ is not merely a celebration,” Atishi said. “It upholds the centuries-old tradition of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb, a symbol of Delhi’s inclusiveness, and spreads a message of humanity.” The festival, known for bridging communities, featured performances from across India and a mesmerising Qawwali, filling the air with harmony and shared joy.

Addressing the gathering, Atishi shared memories of her upbringing in Delhi, highlighting the city’s spirit of togetherness. Growing up on the Delhi University campus, where her parents were professors, she experienced an environment where festivals from various religions and cultures were celebrated collectively. “For a long time, I didn’t even realise which festival belonged to which religion,” she said.

She emphasised the importance of fostering unity amid divisive trends in society. “Delhi’s greatest charm lies in its heartful people who embrace festivals like ‘Phool Waalon Ki Sair’ as a celebration of humanity. We must cherish and protect this spirit,” Atishi said, urging politicians to focus on delivering education, healthcare, and employment instead of fuelling divisions. Reflecting on the Delhi government’s efforts over the past decade, she highlighted achievements such as quality education for underprivileged children, improved healthcare facilities, and free bus travel for women.

“We strive to serve the people of Delhi, and their love and blessings have been our greatest reward,” she added.