CM Atishi attends 2nd convocation of NSUT

New Delhi: Chief Minister Atishi addressed the graduates of Netaji Subhash University of Technology (NSUT) at its second convocation, emphasising the importance of entrepreneurship for India’s future. In her keynote address, she urged the youth to “Become job providers, rather than job seekers, only then will India become number 1 in the world.”



Atishi announced the expansion of the successful Business Blasters program to all Delhi government universities within a month. The initiative, which has seen success in government schools, provides seed funding to students to help them launch their own businesses. “When our students emerge as entrepreneurs,” she stated, “India will rise to become the number one country in the world.”

Reflecting on the challenges posed by unemployment, Atishi highlighted that, despite 81 per cent of NSUT graduates securing placements this year,

there is a pressing need to cultivate job creators. “Our universities need to focus beyond placements, on how our students can create jobs and generate employment opportunities. This is the need of the country today,” she emphasised.

Citing a recent study, she mentioned that India will require 90 million non-agriculture jobs by 2030, urging a shift in educational focus. “We need to take a step forward from this paradigm,” she said, advocating for a system that encourages entrepreneurship.

Atishi shared inspiring success stories from the Business Blasters program, including students who transformed modest seed funding into thriving businesses. She noted, “These are children from very humble, poor backgrounds, but when given the opportunity, they established their businesses within 1-2 years.”

The ceremony saw 2,224 degrees awarded to graduates, including five PhDs and numerous postgraduate degrees. The event was attended by

Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena and HCL co-founder Ajai Chowdhry, who also

celebrated the achievements of the graduates.