CM Atishi approves transfer of 23 DANICS officers

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has approved the transfer of 23 DANICS cadre officers recommended by the National Capital Civil Services Authority, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The transfers and postings include reassignment of departments for several existing officers and additional charges given to some. It also includes postings of seven officers recently transferred from Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep to Delhi, it said. After the approval of the chief minister who heads the NCCSA, the file will now be sent to the Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena for his nod, said

the statement.

“These transfers will bring fresh perspectives to various departments and enhance administrative efficiency,” Atishi said. The reshuffle is expected to streamline governance and ensure optimal utilisation of the officers’ expertise in serving Delhi’s citizens, the statement from the chief minister’s office said.