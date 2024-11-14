CM Atishi and Manish Sisodia meet students at Delhi Sports School

New Delhi: Delhi’s ambitious Delhi Sports School, which aims to cultivate future Olympians, has taken a significant step toward realising its dream of shaping India’s sporting future. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Atishi and AAP leader Manish Sisodia visited the school in Civil Lines, where they met with students and discussed their journey and ambitions.

Manish Sisodia, who is widely recognised as the architect of Delhi’s education revolution, reflected on the school’s evolution, saying, “The idea of a sports school was once a dream for me. Witnessing this dream come to life is an emotional moment.” He shared how the concept, conceived nearly a decade ago, had come to fruition despite scepticism at the time. “In 2015, the idea of a school or university where academics would take a back seat to sports seemed like a dream. Today, that dream is reality.”

The Delhi Sports School, a fully residential institution, trains young athletes from across the country in ten Olympic sports, including archery, wrestling, boxing, and swimming. Students at the school benefit from world-class training facilities and personalised coaching, aiming not just for national success but for international glory.

Sisodia emphasised that initiatives like the Delhi Sports School were critical to India’s success on the global stage. “Only through initiatives like this, providing early, high-quality training and facilities to athletes can we achieve international medals,” he said.

Chief Minister Atishi, who also participated in the visit, stressed the importance of rethinking education in India. “Traditionally, academics and sports have been viewed separately, but through Delhi Sports School, we are changing that mind-set,” she said. Atishi praised the vision of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who envisions Delhi as the sports capital of India, preparing children for Olympic glory from a young age.

The students, for whom the school has become a gateway to success, shared their evolving ambitions. “Back home, our dream was to excel in our sport to secure a job. However, after joining this school, our ambitions have evolved, we now dream of winning Olympic gold for our country,” said one student.

The Delhi Sports School, with its top-tier coaching and cutting-edge facilities, is poised to help India compete at the highest levels of international sport. As Atishi aptly put it, “Soon, everyone will recognise that sports and academics are not mutually exclusive.”

The Delhi Sports School is a residential institution that offers world-class training across 10 Olympic sports. It selects talented athletes through a rigorous scouting process for Grades 6 and 9. With a focus on sports-integrated education, the school provides top-notch facilities and expert coaching to create champions.