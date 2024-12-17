CM Atishi accuses BJP of ‘double standards’ with slum residents

New Delhi: In a fierce critique of the BJP’s attitude towards the poor, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused the party of “double standards” regarding Jhuggi residents. During a press conference on Monday, Atishi highlighted the party’s hypocrisy, focusing on their actions surrounding slum areas in Delhi.

Atishi lambasted the BJP for covering up ‘Jhuggis’ along Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s route with curtains, stating, “The BJP cannot even stand the sight of the poor, which is why they resort to such shameful acts to hide them.” She explained that this move was indicative of the party’s “anti-poor mentality,” and a part of their consistent effort to “disenfranchise” the poor while pretending to care about them.

Atishi further exposed the BJP’s token gestures toward the poor, pointing out that the party’s leaders often visit Jhuggis, take photos, and show false concern. However, she emphasised, “Wherever BJP leaders visit and spend the night, they return a few months later to demolish those very Jhuggis.” She cited the example of Sundar Nursery Jhuggis, where BJP leaders were seen playing games with children before the same area was demolished during the winter months, leaving families without shelter.

She also accused BJP leaders of removing the names of Jhuggi residents from voter lists after engaging with them. “When BJP leaders visit Jhuggis, they make lists of residents and later work to remove their names from voter lists,” Atishi said, referring to a case in Ambedkar Basti in Shahdara. She revealed that several residents had reported BJP leaders photographing and dining with them before having their names removed from electoral rolls.

Atishi also criticised the BJP’s behaviour during the G20 Summit and the recent Pusa Institute conference, where Jhuggis were covered with curtains to prevent the Prime Minister and delegates from seeing the poor. “During the G20 Summit, the BJP covered Jhuggis with curtains and deployed police to prevent residents from coming outside,” Atishi remarked, calling the act “disrespectful and inhuman.”

In response to BJP’s distribution of shawls and salwar suits to Jhuggi residents, Atishi urged people to be cautious. “Accept the shawls, suits, and money, but do not vote for them,” she said, adding that the BJP’s temporary giveaways could not match the long-term benefits provided by the AAP government, including free electricity, water, and healthcare.