CM Atishi: 99 teams formed to enforce dust control measures

New Delhi: In a decisive response to escalating air pollution levels, the Delhi government has activated Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-1), following a two-day spike in the Air Quality Index (AQI) that saw levels hit 234, categorising the air quality as “poor.” Chief Minister Atishi convened a high-level review meeting with Environment minister Gopal Rai and senior officials to discuss and implement immediate measures aimed at mitigating pollution across the national Capital.



Addressing the media after the meeting, CM Atishi noted the recent improvements in air quality, stating, “If we look at AQI levels from January 1 to October 12 this year, we’ve had 200 good AQI days. This is a higher number compared to the last few years.” However, she acknowledged the recent decline, saying, “On October 13, the AQI reached 224, and on October 14, it reached 234.”

Under the new measures, 99 inspection teams will monitor construction sites for dust control. The Public Works Department (PWD) is set to deploy 200 anti-smog guns, while the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will contribute 30, and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will provide an additional 80. CM Atishi emphasised the importance of controlling dust, particularly from construction and demolition activities, which significantly contribute to particulate matter pollution.

“The team will ensure that dust control measures are being followed at both government and private construction sites,” she explained, stressing that this initiative is crucial in reducing PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels. In addition,

MCD teams will work around the clock to remove construction waste and prevent open biomass burning, deploying 116 teams during the day and the same number at night.

In a bid to manage road dust, CM Atishi mentioned that the PWD is undertaking emergency repairs on 1,400 kilometres of roads, with a target completion date of October 30 for key areas under NCRTC and DMRC supervision. The deployment of anti-smog guns is also a part of this strategy.

Furthermore, the Delhi Police will enhance traffic management by increasing personnel at congested areas, particularly during the upcoming festive season when traffic tends to swell. Home Guards will be on standby to assist if necessary.

As part of the campaign against pollution, CM Atishi called on residents to take collective action. “I appeal to all Delhiites to carpool as much as possible and report any polluting activities on the Green Delhi app so that we can take immediate action,” she said.

Environment minister Gopal Rai underscored the necessity for a regional approach to pollution control, noting that “pollution in Delhi is not solely a Delhi issue” and requires cooperation from neighbouring states. He expressed concern over rising pollution levels due to stubble burning, especially in BJP-ruled regions like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, despite a decrease in incidents in Punjab.

“From October 1 to October 14 this year, Punjab saw 811 stubble-burning incidents, down from 1,105 last year. In contrast, Haryana saw an increase from 341 to 417 incidents,” Rai stated, urging the surrounding states to also implement effective pollution control measures.

In light of the upcoming Diwali festival, both leaders addressed concerns about firecracker usage. CM Atishi highlighted the public health risks, stating, “When pollution levels rise after Diwali, visit any emergency ward in Delhi hospitals and check how many patients aged 60 or above are admitted with respiratory problems.” She urged residents to prioritise health over tradition, calling for a collective responsibility in controlling pollution.

As the Delhi government steps up its efforts under the 21-point Winter Action Plan, both CM Atishi and Minister Rai reiterated the need for community involvement and collaboration among all stakeholders to tackle the pressing issue of air pollution effectively.