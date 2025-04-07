CM at DAV event: Edu must build character and nation

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday attended “Sankalp se Siddhi, Naya Satra, Nayi Urja,” an event organised by the DAV College Managing Committee, where she lauded DAV’s role in combining culture, education, and national character-building. Calling the 140-year-old DAV institution a “laboratory of personality development,” the Chief Minister said, “DAV is not just a center of knowledge, it is a true laboratory for nation-building.” She praised its integration of modern education with ancient Vedic principles, stating, “DAV presents an exemplary synthesis of modern knowledge and ancient Vedic wisdom.”

Highlighting the legacy of the institution, CM Gupta remarked, “The educational contribution made by DAV institutions is significant,” and noted that it operates “through a network of over a thousand institutions” across 23 states. She said the schools have created a lasting impact by shaping students into “responsible and cultured citizens” through emphasis on moral values, patriotism, and holistic development. Remembering DAV alumni like Lala Lajpat Rai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the CM said, “These personalities have made a mark not only in India but around the world.”

Linking the DAV philosophy with national progress, CM Gupta said, “As Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the nation with the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat 2047,’ institutions like DAV play a crucial role.”

Speaking about Delhi’s education policy, she shared that the government had allocated 19.29 per cent of its total budget to the education sector this year. “The Delhi Government emphasizes innovation and quality education,” she said, adding that education must go beyond academics to create empathetic and socially responsible citizens.

In her concluding remarks, the Chief Minister urged the audience to commit to using education as a force for national growth, “Through education, let us not only enlighten our own lives but also contribute to securing the nation’s future and advancing India’s stature as a global leader.”