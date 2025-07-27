CM assures rehabilitation for eligible displaced slum dwellers

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday announced that the Delhi government has allocated Rs 700 crore for the redevelopment of slum settlements across the national capital. She asserted that eligible residents affected by slum clearance operations would be rehabilitated with proper housing and assured that no one would be rendered homeless due to development projects.

Visiting the “Faatak wali jhuggi” slum cluster near the railway crossing in Shalimar Bagh, marked for removal due to railway expansion, the Chief Minister said, “When a crisis came upon you, I came to meet you because the Delhi government is not in favour of removing slums without reason.” The Railways have issued a notice for the removal of this settlement to facilitate the expansion of Azadpur Railway station.

She stressed that while development projects may necessitate the clearing of encroachments, the government is committed to ensuring proper rehabilitation. “We have now begun working on a plan for you, so that you do not face any hardship,” she told the residents. CM Gupta criticised previous governments for neglecting Delhi’s slum communities. “In the past 40 years, no development has taken place in Delhi’s slums. These parties have only seen slum dwellers as voters and have constantly tried to exploit them, while also damaging the city’s geographical character,” she said, referring to the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Taking a sharp dig at AAP, she said, “The ‘broom-wielding’ leaders are trying to intimidate slum dwellers. However, during their tenure, these leaders attempted to turn slum residents into alcoholics and made no plans for their development, whereas we are carrying out genuine and meaningful development work for them.”

She alleged that AAP leaders are misleading residents. “They merely saw slum residents as vote banks and encouraged the supply of alcohol to these areas. Now that we are working on development, they are trying to incite unrest,” she claimed.

Gupta also reiterated the government’s commitment to improving the standard of living in slum areas. “Roads, lanes, and pavements are being constructed. Arrangements for clean drinking water are being made. Toilets and bathing facilities are being set up for women,” she said.

On the issue of rehabilitation, the Chief Minister assured, “You will get complete justice. The Delhi government is fully committed to this.”

She said she would take up the matter with the Ministry of Railways to ensure that no eligible resident is left without a home.