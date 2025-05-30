CM assures readiness as Covid-19 cases rise slightly, 19 hospitalised

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday addressed the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the capital, confirming that 19 individuals are currently hospitalised. She reassured the public that the situation remains under control and that there is no immediate cause for alarm.

“Only 19 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals, while the rest are being treated at home. The virus has not spread to a concerning level. There is no need to panic,” Gupta said, adding that the government is fully prepared to handle any developments.

Emphasising the importance of vigilance, the Chief Minister said the government remains on high alert and is closely monitoring the evolving situation. “Hospitals have been instructed to be prepared. We have enough beds, medical supplies, and oxygen support,” she said.

The remarks come days after the Delhi government issued an advisory to all city hospitals, instructing them to ensure availability of essential resources such as ICU beds, oxygen cylinders, and COVID-related medicines. The advisory was part of a precautionary effort to pre-empt any sudden rise in severe cases.

According to official figures released earlier this week, Delhi currently has 104 active COVID-19 cases. Of these, 24 patients have reportedly recovered in the past seven days, according to data shared by health officials.

While the Capital has not witnessed a significant surge, authorities have urged residents to maintain caution. The health department has advised the elderly, immunocompromised individuals, and those with underlying health conditions to wear masks in crowded places and follow hygiene protocols.

CM Gupta noted that the government’s readiness extends to both public and private healthcare institutions, with mechanisms in place to ramp up facilities if the situation demands.