CM assures nonstop efforts to safeguard lives, services

New Delhi: Chairing a high-level online review meeting with top officials on Friday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured Delhiites that her government is working “round-the-clock to safeguard lives and

provide essential services” as floodwaters from the Yamuna begin to recede.

Gupta said she held the meeting from her camp office Chief Minister Jan Seva Sadan with the Divisional Commissioner and all District Magistrates to take stock of the ground situation. “The government is providing 24x7 assistance to affected people. Food, water, medical aid, sanitation facilities, and shelter are being ensured in relief camps, and fodder is also being provided for cattle belonging to farmers in the affected areas,” she said.

She emphasised that public representatives, along with administrative teams, are actively working in the field. “Safeguarding the lives and property of those impacted by this natural calamity is the foremost responsibility of my government, and no negligence will be tolerated,” Gupta declared.

Officials reported that the Yamuna’s water level is falling, though low-lying areas continue to face difficulties. Gupta asked residents not to panic and directed District Magistrates and the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to maintain strict vigilance while coordinating with social organisations for effective relief.

The Chief Minister also instructed senior officers to assess crop damage due to the floods so that compensation could be considered.

“I have asked officials to survey flood-damaged crops to ensure appropriate support to farmers,” she said.

Gupta pointed out that water from some drains in neighbouring Haryana is flowing into Delhi’s border villages and instructed District Magistrates to resolve the issue swiftly in coordination with Haryana authorities.

She also noted that Delhi’s MPs, MLAs, ministers and other public representatives are actively visiting flood-hit areas. “Their participation is making relief work more effective,” the Chief Minister remarked.

With relief camps operational and disaster response teams deployed, Gupta reiterated that the administration is fully prepared. “This is both a moral and administrative duty of my government. The entire machinery is active, disaster management teams are on the ground, and senior officials are maintaining a round-the-clock vigil,” she said.