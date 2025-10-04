CM assures N-E students of full support

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday attended the 8th North East Students Festival (NESt Fest 2025) held at Talkatora Stadium, where she assured students from the region of full support from the Delhi government in matters of safety, education and opportunities.

The event was also attended by former Army Chief and Governor of Mizoram V.K. Singh, BJP leader and My Home India founder Sunil Deodhar, along with other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the essence of India lies in the words “My Home India.” Praising the rich culture, traditions and natural beauty of the North East, she said, “Under

the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the North East today stands strongly connected with the mainstream of the country. Roads, railways, airports, colleges, IITs, all facilities have now reached the North Eastern states. What were once called the ‘last corners’ of the country are today the ‘beginning of India’.”

Highlighting Delhi’s commitment towards the community, she assured students that the capital is equally their home. “Delhi is your own, and the Delhi government will always stand with you for your

safety, education and future,” Gupta said. The Chief Minister also announced that from next year onwards, the North East Students Festival would be organised on an even grander scale with the cooperation of the Delhi government. “In the coming years, the festival of North East students will be celebrated with greater grandeur with the support of the Delhi government,” she added.