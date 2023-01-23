CM asks Centre to take note of mass layoffs

New Delhi: Expressing his concerns at the mass layoffs across several tech firms, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asked the centre to assess the situation in the country and take



right steps.

Several multi nationals have retrenched in the recent past leading to job cuts in the US and other countries.

“The youths are being retrenched in large numbers from the IT Sector. The Central government must review the Indian situation and take right steps,” Kejriwal said in a Hindi tweet.

Microsoft is the latest firm after Facebook and Amazon to cut jobs as the bloodbath in the technology sector continues in 2023.