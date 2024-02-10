CM Arvind Kejriwal says pension amount of retired DTC employees has been deposited

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that the pension amount of retired DTC employees, pending for nearly one-and-a-half years, has been deposited in their accounts. The move is likely to impact over 20,000 retired employees of the Delhi Transport Corporation.



The chief minister acknowledged that the pensioners were experiencing problems in getting their pension, and rued about how the BJP-led centre interferes in the working of the Delhi government.

“I know that many of you are annoyed. Anger arises only from those close to us, and your anger is justified. From the last one to one-and-a-half years, you are facing troubles in receiving your pensions,” Kejriwal said in a video message on X. In 2015, our government was formed, he said, and recalled how even before that the retired employees had to face a lot of hardships to get their pension.

“The previous government said that if the DTC employees want a pension, then the

DTC should generate its funds. The DTC could not generate funds since it didn’t have funds,” Kejriwal said.

“Since we assumed power, we started giving you pension from the Delhi Government’s budget. And since the DTC employees were receiving their pensions each month without any interruptions. For the last one to one and a half-years, you are facing troubles and I seek your apology,” he added. Kejriwal said that they called a special assembly session to increase the budget for pension. “Keep faith in me. As long as Kejriwal is there, he’ll not let your pensions stall. He will ensure you receive your entire pension. It may be delayed by a month or two since we do not have complete power,” Kejriwal said. “The Supreme Court had given us powers by passing the orders to run the government, even that has been snatched by these people. The Central Government has created chaos in Delhi,” he added.