CM Arvind Kejriwal interacts with pilgrims departing for Ayodhya

New Delhi: In a continuation of Delhi’s Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Scheme, the 78th train embarked on its journey to Ayodhya, carrying 780 pilgrims for the revered ‘Ram Lalla’ darshan.



Ahead of their departure, a devotional evening, or ‘Bhajan Sandhya,’ was hosted at Thyagraj Stadium.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attended the event, extending his heartfelt wishes to the pilgrims, and sought blessings from them.

Kejriwal expressed his delight, saying, “This 78th train is going to Ayodhya carrying the elderly of Delhi for the ‘darshan’ of Lord Ram. All the pilgrims are very happy. So far, more than 75,000 elderly residents from Delhi have undertaken pilgrimage journeys, while 4,000 pilgrims have already visited Ram Lalla for darshan from Delhi.”

Revenue minister Atishi also addressed the pilgrims and commended CM Kejriwal’s dedication, stating, “CM Arvind Kejriwal treats every elderly as his own parents and considers serving them as his responsibility.”

The scheme has been an instrumental initiative, facilitating pilgrimages for Delhi’s elderly. During their journey, the pilgrims receive transportation to and from the railway station, local travel arrangements at pilgrimage sites, comfortable hotel accommodations with meals, and essential kits for convenience.

CM Kejriwal emphasised the significance of the Teerth Yatra Scheme, which allows people who may not have had the means, time, or companions to embark on a pilgrimage. He acknowledged the virtues of organising such pilgrimages and the spiritual merit they bring.

“We have made every effort to provide all facilities to pilgrims, and we hope the journey will be memorable,” he stated.

The Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Scheme has facilitated over 75,000 pilgrims’ journeys to various sacred destinations across India.