CM Arvind Kejriwal attends shopping festival at old city’s Chandni Chowk

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has unveiled an ambitious plan to enhance international recognition for Delhi’s markets, marking a significant stride in promoting business and industry in the region.



Speaking at the ‘Chandni Chowk Shopping Festival’ in Rangpuri, on Sunday, Kejriwal announced the creation of a virtual market called ‘Delhi Bazaar,’ designed to unite all shops in the city and enable global access.

Highlighting the government’s pro-business and pro-industry stance, Kejriwal emphasised their commitment to eliminating red tape and facilitating business growth.

A key element of the plan involves beautifying various markets across Delhi, mirroring the successful transformation of Chandni Chowk. This initiative aims to attract more visitors and stimulate economic activity.

Addressing the gathering, the CM shared his vision for Delhi, stating, ‘If the government system is simplified and opportunities are given to businessmen and entrepreneurs, undoubtedly, we can surpass China.’ Outlining the three-fold approach to boost Delhi’s markets, Kejriwal explained, ‘First, we are planning a grand shopping festival, similar to the Dubai Shopping Festival, called the ‘Delhi Shopping Festival.’ This event will be held on a massive scale and aims to leave an indelible mark on the world. The festival, spanning 7-10 days, will invite people from across the globe to visit Delhi and enjoy a shopping extravaganza.’

‘Second, we will continue beautifying markets like Chandni Chowk, enhancing their appeal to visitors and thereby boosting business. Attractive markets not only draw shoppers but also promote economic growth.’

‘Third, the Delhi govt is pioneering the ‘Delhi Bazaar,’ a virtual platform where all shops in Delhi will converge. This portal will allow individuals worldwide to explore Delhi’s markets virtually and make purchases. We will advertise this platform globally, bringing together all shops and their products on a single portal. This unique initiative, which has never been attempted anywhere globally, is taking shape and will greatly benefit the people of Delhi.’

Kejriwal’s announcement follows his recent visit to various cities in Punjab, where he interacted with entrepreneurs and discussed strategies to promote industry and business.

He commended Punjab’s efforts to attract investment and create favorable policies for businesses.

Highlighting Punjab’s positive trajectory, Kejriwal said, “There was a time when industries were leaving Punjab due to excessive harassment and forced collections. However, now, industries are returning, and in the last 1.5 years, Punjab has attracted investments worth Rs. 50,000 crore. I believe that if given opportunities within the country, our entrepreneurs can compete with Chinese products at an international level.”

The vision aims to enhance Delhi’s markets and position them on the global stage, fostering economic growth and attracting visitors from around the world.